JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed an "officer-involved incident" outside the Dreamette ice-cream shop at 3646 Post Street, in the Murray Hill area.

One person has been transported in life-threatening condition, confirmed the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

It's unknown if this is a shooting at this time.

There are at least 16 police cars on the scene.

Crime scene tape has been set up around the Dreamette parking lot.