Disaster food assistance pre-registration open for St. Johns, Flagler counties

St. Johns and Flagler Counties can pre-register October 17. Putnam County pre-registration begins October 24.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When a storm hits, the damage is widespread and effects everyday aspects of people’s lives including food. After covering a hotel stay or planning for home repairs, can you afford food?

Florida is offering disaster SNAP benefits to help pay for food.

You will have to pre-register and go through an interview in order for the state to make sure that you qualify.

People in St. Johns and Flagler counties will be able to pre-register for D-SNAP benefits starting October 17. Putnam County residents can pre-register the following week.

D-SNAP stands for "Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program."

The program is for families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving food assistance through the SNAP program.

The interview process will begin this week by phone or in person, but phone is preferred.

According to the state website, you must meet these requirements:

Applicants must NOT be receiving regular SNAP benefits

Applicants must have been living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian

Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related loss such as: Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property Loss of food Reduction or loss of income Other disaster-related expenses Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements



When applying, have your state driver’s license or identification number and a Social Security number ready. The Department of Children and Families says that will move along the process quicker.