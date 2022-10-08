Clay County school fills teacher vacancies just in time for first day

Clay County Schools had 48 teacher vacancies in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Back to school is going back to normal. It’s the first time since 2019 where students and teachers will begin to feel normalcy again in the classroom on the very first day of school.

Get those lunches and backpacks packed - The one thing you won’t necessarily need this year is pandemic supplies.

Masks are not required in Clay County schools for the 2022-23 school year. Classes aren’t going to be social distanced.

"We are aware of things in our side mirrors and rearview mirrors, but we are looking forward," said Justin Faulkner, the principal of Green Cove Springs Jr. High. "We just continue to hand wash, sanitize, distance when we can and we are hoping to just keep moving forward.”

Faulkner is welcoming him 850 students this year. He feels like his school district tackled COVID-19 successfully and learned from that experience.

In 2022, the big hurdle from many schools - teacher shortages.

“Historically, our school stays fully staffed, but we have had about 16 positions to fill," Faulkner said. "So we were hiring up until last week, but fortunately we’ve got great new hires and great veterans we’re excited”.

At the end of July, First Coast News reported that Clay County Schools had 48 teacher vacancies. According to the district website, there are still some positions need to be filled as of the first day of school.

Come as you are, Faulkner says.

Back to school they go! Who’s going back today?

📕Clay

📗Nassau

📘St. Johns

📙Putnam

📕Columbia

📗Bradford

📘Baker pic.twitter.com/gOtekjQvdQ — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) August 10, 2022

“Still as a principal after 15 years I still don’t sleep the night before. I get super excited," Faulkner said.

So I remember my first day of kindergarten. Remember what that feel like. It could be daunting”.

Maybe unlike some of your kids on the first day, Faulkner is very calm.