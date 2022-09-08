DCPS holds safety, security discussion ahead of new school year

Police Chief Gregory Burton says emergency drills and lockdowns will be practiced every month.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The police chief of Duval County Public Schools is re-assuring parents their children will be safe in the classroom. He had Courtney Kelly's attention.

"Being a bit more educated on the new normal beyond just the pandemic," she explained as her reason to attend a DCPS safety and security meeting Tuesday night.

Kelly's son learned virtually last year and is considering in person instruction this year. With that, she says, comes with understanding how her child will be protected.

"The level of responsibility for me is heightened because for me, there are so many unknowns," she said.

Chief Gregory Burton says emergency drills and lockdowns will be practiced every month, with the district mandated to train 80% of its staff, including teachers, on juvenile mental health first aid.

State law now requires a safe-school officer at each public and charter school, and they can be armed.

"Safety is key, it's essential for parent's piece of mind," said Mark Rivera.

He's a father of two DCPS students. He says he and his wife are focused on making sure their child's school is safe from any unwanted guests.

"That there's procedures and policies in place, and they are being enforced and there are no exceptions for anyone, really," he explained.