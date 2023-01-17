Several city leaders have already snagged their seat months before the Jacksonville city elections. Here's why

Jacksonville's city election is on March 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some races have already been decided in Jacksonville. That’s because the qualifying deadline was on January 13th and several seats are unopposed.

See who qualified and how much money they have raised here.

The biggest race that has been decided is for the top cop. Lakesha Burton pulled out of the sheriff race leaving current interim Sheriff T.K. Waters running unopposed.

Waters said in a statement “I am honored and blessed to begin my full term as Sheriff. I look forward to upholding the public trust by working to make Jacksonville a safer place over the next four years.”

He’s not the only one not having to wait until March to find out what’s next.

Jerry Holland will take the Supervisor of Elections office. He has previously served in this position for a total of ten years, then went on to be the Duval County Property Appraiser before running again.

Incumbent Tax Collector Jim Overton is unopposed in the election and will serve another term.

Several city councilmembers will also get another term because their seats were unopposed: Kevin Carrico, Nick Howland, Matt Carlucci.

Here's the list of #Jacksonville city officials who have snagged their seat ahead of the election:

-Sheriff T.K. Waters

-City Councilmembers Kevin Carrico, Nick Howland, & Matt Carlucci

-Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland

-Tax Collector Jim Overton — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 17, 2023

All of the city seats that have been decided due to being unopposed are all being filled by Republicans.

There are still many races to be decided in March including the Mayor of Jacksonville which 8 people have qualified for: 4 republicans, 2 democrats, a non-party affiliated candidate and a write in.