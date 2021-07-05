Biden administration sending vaccine teams to potential COVID-19 hot spots

Doctors say most virus deaths are among unvaccinated people.

President Joe Biden's goal to have independence from COVID-19 by Independence Day wasn't met.

The goal was for 70 percent of adults to be vaccinated; only about 67 percent have had at least one shot.

About 1,000 counties in the country have a vaccination rate below 30 percent and many of them are in the South. Doctors believe these areas could become new COVID-19 hot spots.

Biden is sending what they're calling "surge teams" to these locations to get more people vaccinated before hospitals potentially fill up.

More than 200 Americans are still dying each day from COVID-19 as a more infectious virus variant spreads and millions remain unvaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health is no longer publishing its COVID-19 data online. People ages 25 to 34 were still the least vaccinated age group in Florida at the start of June, the last time data was published to the DOH dashboard.

Nationally, COVID-19 cases have dropped from more than 60,000 a day to just under 12,000 thanks to vaccine availability. Doctors say most new cases of the virus and virus deaths are among unvaccinated people.

Get a vaccine at a pharmacy near you or talk to your doctor. Find a vaccination location in Florida here. Find a vaccination location in Southeast Georgia here.