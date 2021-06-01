How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southeast Georgia

Residents who are 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. The process may vary by county.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — *This story will be continually updated as counties release their public vaccinations plan and make changes.

Counties in Georgia are beginning the process of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

Residents who are 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. The process may vary by county. The following are vaccine protocols in counties covered by First Coast News:

Brantley County

Residents in Brantley County, along with all counties in the Southeast Health District, are being offered the Moderna vaccine.

To get the vaccine, eligible residents must set up an appointment by calling 1-855-473-4374. Once they set up an appointment, they must fill out a form that can be be found online.

The health department will tell you where you need to go to receive the vaccine over the phone when you set up your appointment.

More information is also available at https://www.sehdph.org/covid-19.

Camden County

Beginning January 11, COVID-19 vaccination in the Coastal Health District will be available to adults age 65 and older, their caregivers, and emergency first responders. Vaccination of healthcare workers is already underway and will continue. There is no cost for COVID-19 vaccination through public health.

All health departments will begin scheduling vaccination appointments by phone on Thursday, January 7.

A list of telephone numbers for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments in the Coastal Health District can be found here.

More information is also available at www.gachd.org/covidvaccine/.

Charlton County

Residents in Charlton County, along with all counties in the Southeast Health District, are being offered the Moderna vaccine.

To get the vaccine, eligible residents must set up an appointment by calling 1-855-473-4374.

The health department will tell you where you need to go to receive the vaccine over the phone when you set up your appointment.

More information is also available at https://www.sehdph.org/covid-19.

Glynn County

Beginning January 11, COVID-19 vaccination in the Coastal Health District will be available to adults age 65 and older, their caregivers, and emergency first responders.

All health departments will begin scheduling vaccination appointments by phone on Thursday, January 7.

A list of telephone numbers for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments in the Coastal Health District can be found here.

More information is also available at www.gachd.org/covidvaccine/.

Pierce County

Residents in Pierce County, along with all counties in the Southeast Health District, are being offered the Moderna vaccine.

To get the vaccine, eligible residents must set up an appointment by calling 1-855-473-4374.

The health department will tell you where you need to go to receive the vaccine over the phone when you set up your appointment.

More information is also available at https://www.sehdph.org/covid-19.

Ware County

Residents in Ware County, along with all counties in the Southeast Health District, are being offered the Moderna vaccine.

To get the vaccine, eligible residents must set up an appointment by calling 1-855-473-4374.

The health department will tell you where you need to go to receive the vaccine over the phone when you set up your appointment.

More information is also available at https://www.sehdph.org/covid-19.