42nd Annual Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament begins this weekend

This weekend reels in one of the biggest fishing events on the First Coast: the 42nd Annual Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get your fishing rods ready! This weekend reels in one of the biggest fishing events on the First Coast: the 42nd Annual Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament.

The adult tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. Friday. This year it's only one day due to the price of gas. The junior tournament is Saturday.

About 300 contestants are setting off from Sisters Creek. They have until 5:30 p.m. for the weigh-in.

There are over 50 prizes to compete for and the grand prize is a custom-built 25-foot Contendor with two motors.

If you're one of the thousands of people who like to come see this every year, there's free parking every day at Jim King Park and the boat ramp at Sisters Creek. That's where there's a food festival, exhibitors and boat display, topped off by fireworks Saturday.