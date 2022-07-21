Calling all monsters! 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville is hiring

"If you are energetic, enthusiastic, and have a love for all things haunted, apply online to be scheduled for in-person interviews," said the business.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)

Looking for a job? The 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville is hiring for this Halloween season.

"If you are energetic, enthusiastic, and have a love for all things haunted, apply online to be scheduled for in-person interviews," said the business in a Facebook post.

"Join a fun team and earn some extra cash before the holidays! All applicants must complete a background check. No costumes, makeup, or monologues necessary for your audition!"

The 13th Floor says that anybody interested should fill out this application to be considered for the 2022 season.

The business says it needs to fill performance roles such as actors and improvisational artists. Never acted before? The job requires no previous acting experience.

The house also needs customer service and operations staff "to play critical roles at our event."

The 13th Floor is looking for cashiers, ticket scanners, parking lot attendants, greeters, line staff, security and our clean team.

All interviews and auditions must be scheduled by appointment.