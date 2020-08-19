First Coast News going off the air for maintenance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 12:30 a.m. tonight, WTLV, NBC 12 and WJXX, ABC 25 will be off the air for approximately three hours while the stations do some scheduled maintenance on their transmission tower. If you receive WTLV, NBC 12 and WJXX, ABC 25 on Comcast or AT&T U-verse, you will not be impacted by this maintenance and will continue to see programming on both stations. Both stations plan to return to normal operations by 4 a.m. Thursday.