How Band-Aid® Brand is celebrating nurses of color during National Nurses Week (FCL May 11, 2022)

During National Nurses Week, there will be many events to honor the contributions of all nurses during these challenging times. But it’s also important to recognize that Black nurses are more likely than their white counterparts to be on the frontlines of the pandemic, leaving them physically, mentally and emotionally drained after each shift. That’s why a special campaign has been created to recognize the stressors Black nurses are facing and that is committed to helping relieve those stressors. Visit Band-Aid.com for more information.