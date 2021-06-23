Katt Williams bringing 'World War III Tour' to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The tour will feature "new material that blends sidesplitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comedy legend Katt Williams is making a return to Jacksonville.

The Emmy Award-winning stand-up comic and actor is bringing his World War III Tour to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

The tour will feature "new material that blends sidesplitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary," according to a news release.

Tickets range in price from $59 to $250 plus service charges.

Williams' careers spans more than 20 years, including thousands of appearances in sold-out arenas, starring roles on TV shows and memorable performances in major box office hits. His latest project is the comedy horror film "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2," a sequel to 2016's "Meet the Blacks." The film, which premiered June 11, earned several accolades in its opening weekend, including No. 1 Comedy in North America, the highest-grossing new independent film release and biggest opening for a feature film in fewer than 1,000 locations since March 2020, according to the release.

This is not the first time Williams has had Jacksonville in his sights. In 2017, the comedian filmed a stand-up special for Netflix at the Florida Theatre downtown called "Katt Williams: Great America."

The first 10 minutes or so of the special are spent riffing on Jacksonville, its sprawling size and the prevalence of crime in many neighborhoods.

"All the 'hoods sound like dangerous sitcoms," Williams says toward the start of the special. "Tonight, on another episode of 'Washington Heights!' Something's going down on Washington Height. I'm pretty sure of that. Stay tuned for another edition of 'Cleveland Arms!' It's got 'arms' in the title -- I know that's dangerous."

Williams also targets the Jacksonville Jaguars and the beautiful weather on the First Coast.

"Jacksonville Jaguars know two things for a fact: They know they weather is better than yours and they know they uniforms look better than yours," he says.

The Netflix special is rated TV-MA for strong language.