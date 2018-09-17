NORCROSS, Ga. - Comedian Katt Williams and Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith allegedly got into a fight outside the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross that ended with Smith’s husband pulling a gun on Williams, according to a report from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Smith and Williams reportedly started arguing at the club about an interview Smith did with Williams on Saturday, Sept. 15 around 9:30 p.m. According to the police synopsis, Williams told police that Smith’s husband, Lamorris Sellers, pulled a gun on him and pointed it in his face.

Williams, the host of V103's "Frank and Wanda in the Morning" had no comment when asked by 11Alive.

Williams and his security guard ran to the Food Depot next door to meet with police.

Sellers told police that Williams had a verbal fight with Smith, and Williams indicated he wanted to fight, according to the report. Sellers approached Williams and chased him into the Food Depot, then turned back to the Atlanta Comedy Club, police said.

Sellers admitted to police he had a gun, and that it fell from his waistband while he was chasing Williams, and he stopped to retrieve it, according to the report. He denied pointing a gun at anyone.

No independent witnesses came forward to talk with officers about what happened, according to police.

Gwinnett Police said surveillance video from the Food Depot surveillance cameras shows Sellers chasing Williams into the store, but does not show Sellers holding a gun.

The officer was told the Atlanta Comedy Theater has surveillance cameras but they could not be accessed at the time. Williams told police he did not wish the press charges.

Police said if the video surveillance shows any crimes, criminal charges could be filed.

