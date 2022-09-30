Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Ian

A portion of proceeds from the rescheduled Maxwell “The Night Tour” concert will now be donated to local charities providing hurricane relief.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on.

Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.

In addition, Fifth Degree Tours II will offer special discounts on all concert tickets to help the public heal and recover from such a tragic experience.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office. Fifth Degree Tours II is running a number of promotions via Ticketmaster, including a 4 Pack ticket promo for $100 OFF and selective tickets at a 50% discounted price while supplies last.

Tickets can still be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office, and Groupon.