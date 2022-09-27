'The Night Tour' will not be held Sept. 30. It's been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on.

Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.

Extreme weather conditions are expected Thursday and Friday – including downpour of rain, strong winds and impending flooding. By Sunday the inclement weather is expected to clear and this concert is still guaranteed to be an unforgettable musical experience.

All ticket purchases for the Sept. 30 concert date will be honored on Sunday, Oct. 2. No further action is necessary, as the tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date. For assistance and questions, please contact the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office at (904) 630-3900. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 8pm.

Tickets can still be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office, and Groupon.