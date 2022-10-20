Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz found not guilty on gun charges, avoids possible 30-year sentence

Noah Williams, aka Spinabenz, is the artist behind the viral hit 'Who I Smoke.' He will be bond out and leave jail Thursday after a four day trial.

The video attached to this story is from Wednesday's coverage of this trial.

Noah Williams, the Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz, has been found not guilty Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a four day trial.

The rapper, who performs on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' stood to face up to 30 years. He faced up to 15 years on that charge. If he was found guilty, the trial would have entered a separate sentencing phase to decide if the charges will be enhanced due to Williams' alleged gang ties -- which could have doubled his sentence to 30 years.

Williams will be allowed to go home tonight, after he returns to jail and bonds out, his attorney David Bigney confirmed. He has been in jail since late August after he allegedly removed his ankle monitor while on house arrest.

He still faces the charges for that offense, with pre-trial hearings beginning this month.