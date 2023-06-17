Permit problems impede Orange Crush Festival in Jacksonville Beach

One of the main events of the Juneteenth celebration had to be canceled at the last minute.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Orange Crush Festival returned to Jacksonville for the third straight year.

However, it did not go off without a hitch.

The silent disco on the Jacksonville Beach Pier, one of the main events for the Saturday beach day, had to be canceled at the last minute due to a permitting issue.

"Life is too short, and you got to live," said Orange Crush Festival Attendee Rico Ricardo. "Let people live. We are out here to have a good time, no drama."

Ricardo made the trek from Tallahassee to have that good time at his first Orange Crush Festival.

Things weren't totally drama-free, however, as CEO Steven Smalls had to cancel the disco on the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

"They contacted me two days prior and told me I wouldn't be able to host it," said Smalls. "They'd treat it as an event, and no events are permitted on the beach, so a last minute shut down."

Smalls tried to make the pier party less of a noise issue by making it a silent disco with headphones, but says he didn't know it would require a permit with both the city of Jacksonville and city of Jacksonville Beach.

"Next year, I'll be prepared," said Smalls. "This year was a last minute shut down, so that's kind of hard to my reputation."

Although the silent disco was canceled, Smalls was allowed to host a free volleyball tournament which brought a few dozen people out.

It also brought out a half a dozen or so police ATVs and trucks on the beach - as the three beach cities coordinated extra public safety for the festival.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman told First Coast News there were no issues she was aware of.

Despite the hiccup, Smalls is pleased with how the beach day of the festival went, and is hoping if he starts applying for permits early, they can work their way up to the pier next year.

"I just want to thank the city of Jacksonville for coming out with nothing but peace and respect," said Smalls. "Next year we'll be back fully-loaded, fully-prepared with everything happening."