Controversial Orange Crush Festival reportedly returning to Jacksonville in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Orange Crush Festival is reportedly returning to Jacksonville Beach this March, according to a Facebook post from event organizers.

The event will start March 10 and end on the 14th.

Last year, the event had hundreds of attendees after being relocated from Tybee Island the year prior.

At the 2019 Orange Crush festival in Tybee Island, there were reportedly 80 arrests made. Because of this, in 2021 there was a concern for how the festival night impact Jacksonville beaches.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office even transferred inmates to make room in the jail for possible arrests that weekend.

However, Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman reported only minor disturbances during the Orange Crush Festival.

Additionally, many local businesses enjoyed increased profits from the extra business.

Police say the estimated attendance in peak years has been up to 15,000 people with the lowest attendance in 2019 at 5,000 people on Tybee Island.

The 2021 event did not reach those numbers, organizers told First Coast News, saying that the change in location was probably why.