JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Additional dates have been announced for the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Jacksonville.

Paquin Entertainment Group says the additional dates allow for guests to enjoy more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh.

Due to the high demand and immense popularity of the event, organizers say the event will be extending its stay in Jacksonville through Feb. 26, 2023.