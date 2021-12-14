The Buzz: Season 21 of NBC’s 'The Voice,' wrapping up Tuesday night

Jacksonville's Paris Winningham is one of five singers fighting for the top spot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Part two of "The Voice" finale kicks off Tuesday at 9 p.m. with special performances from artists like Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and Coldplay.

Jacksonville resident Paris Winningham gave two performances Monday night, singing “Me and Mrs. Jones,” a dedication to his father, and “Ain’t Nobody” by Rufus and Chaka Khan.

A watch party was held at the Ritz Theatre and Museum here in Jacksonville, where supporters gathered to cheer on the Navy veteran.

The Team Legend singer, turned Team Shelton, has made it round after round this season with performances ranging from The Temptations to Chris Stapleton.

While in the service, Winningham would perform on ships and military bases. Back home in Jacksonville, his favorite place to sing is The Flying Iguana in Neptune Beach.

Travis Scott is removed from the lineup of a major music festival following last month’s Astroworld concert.

Over the weekend, at least two partnerships with Travis Scott ended.

The first is the making of his popular Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer. NBC reports Anheuser Bush announced it was stopping all production and brand development on the drink. No word on if this is related at all to the Astroworld Tragedy.

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision,” a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told NBC News in a statement.

Representatives of Scott say business is the last thing on his mind right now and he’s working to help the community and fans heal.

The popular music and arts festival Coachella also announced Scott will no longer be on the 2022 lineup this spring. Reports say an online petition with more than 60,000 signatures was calling for his removal.

We’re a little over a week out from Christmas, which means if you haven’t shipped those gifts out yet, the deadlines are approaching.

If you didn’t shop and ship early, there’s still some time to make sure those packages are delivered by Christmas.

Shipping deadlines:

USPS

Dec. 17 - First class mail and packages

Dec. 18 - Priority mail

Dec. 23 - Priority mail express

FedEx

Dec. 15 - Home delivery and ground shipping

Dec. 21- Express saver

Dec. 22 - 2 day & 2 day AM

Dec. 23 - Overnight

Dec. 24 - Same day

USPS

Ground shipping check website for a quote

Dec. 22 - Second-day air services