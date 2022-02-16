NOAA report suggests the U.S. could see up to a century's worth of sea level rise in 30 years

NOAA released an updated report about sea level rise in the U.S. They found the sea level could rise up to a foot along the U.S. coast in the next 30 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “This is a global wake-up call and gives Americans the information needed to act now to best position ourselves for the future,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator.

A report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shares shocking impacts that could occur across our U.S. coastlines if current emissions are not curbed.

“As we build a Climate Ready Nation, these updated data can inform coastal communities and others about current and future vulnerabilities in the face of climate change and help them make smart decisions to keep people and property safe over the long run," added Spinrad.

Here are the four main takeaways from the full report, which you can find on NOAA's website.

10-12" of sea level rise along the U.S. coast in the next 30 years

Equal to amount measured over the last 100 years

More damaging flooding projected

Tidal and surge heights to increase and reach further inland ten times more often

Emissions matter!

Failing to curb future emissions could cause 3.5' to 7' sea level rise by the end of the century

Continual tracking will help communities adapt

Ability to understand factors will be critical as sea levels continue to rise

Reports like this should help increase awareness and community engagement to curb future emissions

If you'd like to see what certain sea level rise would mean for the area you live in, you can check out NOAA's Sea Level Rise Viewer:

“For businesses along the coast, knowing what to expect and how to plan for the future is critical,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “These updated projections will help businesses, and the communities they support, understand risks and make smart investments in the years ahead.”

“This new data on sea rise is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis ⁠— as the President has said ⁠— is blinking ‘code red,’” said Gina McCarthy, National Climate Advisor. “We must redouble our efforts to cut the greenhouse gases that cause climate change while, at the same time, help our coastal communities become more resilient in the face of rising seas.”