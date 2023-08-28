School closures, cancellations on First Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the First Coast and potentially becomes a major hurricane, schools, events, businesses, and government services on the First Coast and in surrounding areas may begin to close.
Bookmark this link to stay up-to-date on which schools are closing and when as announcements begin.
Duval County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Baker County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Camden County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Flagler County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
St. Johns County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Clay County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Nassau County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Columbia County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Putnam County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Union County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Glynn County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Ware County
- No closures have been announced at this time.
Colleges and universities
- No closures have been announced at this time.