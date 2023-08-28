x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane

School closures, cancellations on First Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

Bookmark this link to stay up-to-date on school closures as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the First Coast and potentially becomes a major hurricane, schools, events, businesses, and government services on the First Coast and in surrounding areas may begin to close.

Bookmark this link to stay up-to-date on which schools are closing and when as announcements begin.

Duval County 

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Baker County

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Camden County 

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Flagler County 

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

St. Johns County 

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Clay County 

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Nassau County

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Columbia County 

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Putnam County

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Union County

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Glynn County

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Ware County

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Colleges and universities 

  • No closures have been announced at this time.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out