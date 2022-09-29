Impacts from Ian destroys section of Sanibel Causeway, report says

Two hours before this report, McGregor Road to Sanibel Island was impassable.

FLORIDA, USA — A section of the Sanibel Causeway was destroyed by now-Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

As of 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, one of the first sections of the span has disappeared. "Crumbled pavement lies near the water’s edge. The rest of the bridge stretches forward, unreachable," they wrote.

Two hours before this report, McGregor Road to Sanibel Island was impassable. A group of men who were trying to reach their friend had to turn around as it was too dangerous.

The Associated Press also reported the incident, writing that a section of the causeway was completely knocked out by Ian, leaving a path of destruction in southwest Florida.

Take a look at these photos of the damage:

The community has been rocked by this disaster, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to more than 2.5 million people statewide before aiming for the Atlantic Coast.