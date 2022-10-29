More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian

Sarasota and Hardee counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee in the assistance program.

BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance.

This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved.

"FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the housing need in those counties because of a lack of available housing resources," the government agency said in a news release.

After people apply, FEMA will notify the applicants who are eligible for direct housing. FEMA said it will "take time to transport, permit, install and inspect these units before they are available."

Here's what's provided through the Direct Housing Program:

Multi-Family Lease and Repair , where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multi-family rental properties and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants.

, where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multi-family rental properties and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants. Transportable Temporary Housing Units such as a travel trailer or manufactured home.

such as a travel trailer or manufactured home. Direct Lease, which is leasing existing ready-for-occupancy housing.

The program is available for up to 18 months from Sept. 29, 2022, the death of the federal disaster declaration, to March 28, 2024.

"Direct temporary housing takes significant time to implement and is not an immediate solution for a survivor's interim and longer-term housing needs," FEMA says.