Get ready, Jacksonville! The coolest air of the season so far arrives this weekend

The last time Jacksonville had consecutive mornings in the 50s was in early May.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plan your pumpkin patch visits this weekend because Jacksonville's temperatures are set to cool off big time!

After Saturday's autumn cold front moves through, you'll notice the crisp, cool air blowing in as the sun sets at 7:04 p.m. Temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the 50s away from the coast. This cool-down will last into early next week, too, with three consecutive mornings in the 50s forecast across the First Coast. Sunday and Monday afternoons will consist of highs in the middle to upper 70s even in the bright sunshine.

The coolest Jacksonville has been so far this season is 60 degrees at the Jacksonville International Airport on the morning of September 23. That's where the city's climate data is recorded.

The last time Jacksonville's temperatures dropped below 60 degrees was on May 29 of 2023.

Even better? The last time Jacksonville had a stretch of mornings in the 50s or below was from May 1 to May 5 of this year.

Your First Coast News Most Accurate forecast calls for morning lows of:

Sunday 52°

52° Monday 50°

50° Tuesday 53°

There will likely be areas inland that pop into the upper 40s briefly before sunrise on these mornings.

If you'll be cheering on Jacksonville's Big Cats in the River City on Sunday as they play "across the pond," maybe you'll consider taking those watch parties outside on the patio! Grab an extra hot cup of coffee, too, while you're at it.