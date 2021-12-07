Clean-up continues in St. Marys, Ga. after EF-2 tornado destroyed dozens of homes

Justtin Muilenburg began working to trim large trees the Saturday before Tropical Storm Elsa's arrival. He hasn't had a day off since.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — It's no longer the sounds of rain and winds from Tropical Storm Elsa that can be heard in St. Marys. Chainsaws from hard-working clean-up crews fill the streets, along with piles of debris they are clearing.

"I would consider this extremely heavy damage," said Justtin Muilenburg, owner of Monkey Maniac Tree Service. "I have been doing tree work in St. Marys for four years and I have never seen damage this bad."

He hasn't taken a day off since the Saturday before Tropical Storm Elsa. His customers tried to prepare for her arrival.

"They were calling for trimming, removal; anything tree-related," Muilenburg explained. "They've been calling me trying to make sure their house is secure during the storm."

His team plans to be working through this week, trimming more trees and doing other clearing work at about 15 homes.

"A lot of damage came from trees just tipping over because of saturated ground Tropical Storm Elsa took in and dropped inches upon inches of rain on us in minutes," he said.

About 50 homes had damage, according to the St Marys Police Department, including Missy Lattanzie's RV.

We've been following her clean-up journey.

She lost almost all of her belongings, but she was able to find her parent's wedding rings. She says a stranger recently walked up to her and gave her $100 dollars.

"We honestly have been completely, again the word humbled comes to mind," Lattanzie said. "I mean, so humbled and so blessed and appreciative of everything."