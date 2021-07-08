Navy airman dies during Tropical Storm Elsa in Jacksonville

The Naval Air Force Atlantic Office confirmed a Navy sailor died in the storm Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Naval Air Force Atlantic Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

A spokesperson for the air squadron confirmed Thursday a Navy sailor died after a tree fell on his car in Jacksonville Wednesday during Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to a spokesperson from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the man was an airman who was stationed at NAS Jax.

The Naval Air Force Atlantic Office said it couldn't yet provide the airman's name but friends have identified him as Deshawn Johnson.

Next of kin identification has been made.

In a statement issued Thursday, a commander at Naval Air Force Atlantic said:

“It is with a heavy heart we can confirm that a Sailor assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 16 died after the servicemember’s car was struck by a falling tree. Initial reports suggest that the tree fell as a result of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and squadron of our Sailor.”

The service member was assigned to the “War Eagles” of VP-16 at NAS Jacksonville. VP-16 flies and maintains the P-8A Poseidon aircraft and their mission is to provide maritime patrol services to the fleet in support of national interests, according to the commander.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday a Dodge Challenger and a Toyota Highlander were traveling north in the 4900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the Ortega area around 3:30 p.m. when a branch fell.

JSO said the Challenger’s roof was ripped off by the branch and Johnson was killed by the impact.

The driver of the Highlander wasn’t hurt.

FATAL ACCIDENT: We’ve been going live in Ortega on the intersection of Roosevelt Blvd. and Yacht Club Rd. where @THEJFRD says at least one person died after a tree fell. Northbound lanes on Roosevelt are blocked off while crews work in the area. #FCNStorm @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/RBkxbTY3qc — Haley Harrison (@HaleyHarrisonTV) July 7, 2021

“It’s terrible," JSO Lieutenant Bouye said.

"It really is, it’s a freak accident. It’s an act of God. Whatever you want to call it. It comes down and hits the car perfectly, and it’s going to end this young man’s life," Bouye said.

All Northbound lanes on Roosevelt Boulevard are closed near Ortega Boulevard & Yacht Club Road after a fatal crash on the Westside. @FCN2go #TropicalStormElsa #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/wAEI9y3S9z — Phillip Emmanuel (@FlyyNewsGuy) July 7, 2021