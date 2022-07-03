Carnival Spirit ready to set sail Monday out of Jaxport

This is the first major cruise line to set sail out of Jacksonville in nearly two years.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — For the first time in nearly two years, Carnival Cruises are back at Jaxport.

Carnival Spirit will take the place of Carnival Ecstasy, providing passengers with a new experience on and off the ship.

Spirit will make a five-day trip to the Bahamas while guess enjoys Guy’s Burger Joint, Blue Iguana Cantina, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Pub, the SkyBox Sports Bar and the popular Green Thunder water slide – the steepest water slide at sea.

Starting in April, Carnival Elation will head to Jaxport, giving a similar vibe as Spirit with Guy’s Burger Joint to the Blue Iguana Cantina and Alchemy Bar, plus SportsSquare, SkyCourse and Water Works, which features the Twister water slide.

Spirit will head out Monday at 5 p.m.