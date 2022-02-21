Bon Voyage! JAXPORT celebrates return of cruise ships after 2-year hiatus

The long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic ended Tuesday as passengers boarded Ocean Voyager from American Queen Voyages anchored in JAXPORT.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been two years since a cruise ship last left Jacksonville.

The long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic ended Tuesday as passengers boarded Ocean Voyager from American Queen Voyages anchored in JAXPORT.

The voyage takes passengers on a domestic excursion along to the Eastern Seaboard. Among the ports the ship will visit are Amelia Island (Fernandina Beach), Brunswick, Savannah, Charleston, Port Canaveral and Freeport, Bahamas.

American Queen Voyages founder John Waggoner said the Ocean Voyager excursion is a great opportunity for people to see hidden American gems.

“We found that a lot of our guests really want to learn more about the US, learn about the local cities, learn about the history, the museums, the culture, the culinary delights that we have," Waggoner said. "So it’s a win-win.”

The cruise is not just a great opportunity for passengers to get a tour of the port along the Atlantic Coast but also for Jacksonville's economy.

“The local economy and the local residents can take advantage of this cruising," JAXPORT Chief Operating Officer Frederick Wong said. "And as a matter of fact, JAXPORT, we are so strategically located that we are one car drive away to almost 70 million consumers in the United States.”