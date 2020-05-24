Woman's body found 'lifeless' in median of Downtown Jacksonville road following apparent hit-and-run crash

Around 2:02 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of 61st Street and North Main Street after receiving reports that a woman was lying on the ground bleeding.

A woman's body was found lying "lifeless" in the median of a Downtown Jacksonville Road Sunday following an apparent hit-and-run crash.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said around 2:02 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of 61st Street and North Main Street after receiving reports that a woman was lying on the ground bleeding.

Upon officers' arrival, they found a "lifeless" woman in the median of North Main Street, police said. It appeared that she had been hit by a vehicle.

Officers also discovered vehicle debris in the street in the general direction of the woman, according to police.