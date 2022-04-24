One left in critical condition after golf cart flipped over

LAKE COMO, Fla. — One person was left critically injured after a golf cart crashed in Putnam County Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The golf cart flipped over, leaving one of three passengers pinned partially underneath the vehicle.
The other three passengers, including the driver, had minor injuries. The passengers with minor injuries were not wearing seatbelts, while the passenger who ended up trapped under the golf cart was wearing a seatbelt, FHP stated in the release.
The incident occured just after midnight. The golf cart was traveling on Lake Como Road when a car lost control and traveled off the roadway. The golf cart veered into the road -- the driver then over-corrected, causing the golf cart to swerve back off the road and overturn.