One left in critical condition after golf cart flipped over

The passenger was pinned underneath the golf cart.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE COMO, Fla. — One person was left critically injured after a golf cart crashed in Putnam County Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The golf cart flipped over, leaving one of three passengers pinned partially underneath the vehicle.

The other three passengers, including the driver, had minor injuries. The passengers with minor injuries were not wearing seatbelts, while the passenger who ended up trapped under the golf cart was wearing a seatbelt, FHP stated in the release.