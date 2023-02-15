One woman we spoke with didn't want to share her name, but she says she feels Orange Park should do away with the red light cameras.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Red light cameras are still a thing in Orange Park and you can be ticketed if you’re caught running a light.

People went before a judge to contest their tickets Wednesday.

We spoke with a woman who didn’t want to be named, and she says the cameras were outdated.

“My husband was going to the emergency room and that’s where he was and I was out there with him going home and just a little tired, so they charged me anyway plus charging me a fee of $82.50,” she said.

She also said, “do away with them next time there is a meeting or something and they’re voting and they’re asking about that put it to the voters and let the voters decide."

Orange Park is one of 80 communities across Florida using red light cameras. The town also extended use for the next two years.