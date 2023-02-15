Frustrating but safe: Red light cameras will remain in Orange Park for 2 more years

The Orange Park town council approved red light cameras to remain in use in the town for at least another two years.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Were you ever running late for something and thought you could make it through that yellow light before it turns red, only to find a ticket in your mailbox a few weeks later?

Those red light cameras are actually being phased out in many communities in our area, but the town of Orange Park decided to extend its program.

During last month's town council meeting the council voted to extend the use of these cameras for another two years. While the cameras are frustrating to some, residents who spoke with First Coast News say they feel safer with the cameras.

Drivers through Orange Park receive advanced notice that they're being watched. As the traffic lights change to red, cameras are ready to record drivers who break the law by running a red light. The penalty? At least a $158 ticket.

"It was very annoying because I got the notice that it's going to cost me several hundred dollars," said Mark Singleton.

Singleton says he's gotten several red light camera tickets but despite his frustrations, he's actually relieved the cameras are used by Orange Park.

"It was very annoying, but it made me stop and think what if I ran the red light and caused an accident that hurt someone, I guess these help deter people who speed," said Singleton.

The town of Orange Park is one of 80 communities across Florida to utilize red light cameras, the city of Jacksonville ended their program more than three years ago.

A portion of the money from tickets in this program goes to trauma centers and research for spinal and brain injuries, statewide $7 million has been raised since 2013.

Orange Park town council approved the use of red light cameras at 3 locations around town for another two years with the goal of protecting drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians from people who run red lights

But what about people who consider themselves to be safe drivers?

"It doesn't bother me at all because I don't run red lights, so there's no reason for me to even worry about them," said Chuck Warren.