A patient was removed from their vehicle and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries following a car crash in Mandarin Sunday night.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 10 p.m. that their crews were responding to a multi-vehicle accident with a person trapped at the corner of Hartley Rd. and Docksider Dr.
About 14 minutes later, they reported the patient had been removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
A source told First Coast News that the accident was a head-on collision, and that both vehicles appear to be totaled.
