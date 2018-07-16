A patient was removed from their vehicle and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries following a car crash in Mandarin Sunday night.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 10 p.m. that their crews were responding to a multi-vehicle accident with a person trapped at the corner of Hartley Rd. and Docksider Dr.

About 14 minutes later, they reported the patient had been removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The patient has been extricated from the vehicle...will now be transported to the hospital with serious injuries — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 16, 2018

A source told First Coast News that the accident was a head-on collision, and that both vehicles appear to be totaled.

