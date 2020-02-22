At least one person is dead after a motorcycle and driver reportedly crashed over the side of a bridge Saturday near Heckscher Drive, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters said marine and ground crews responded to the crash which took place in the 4300 block of Hecksher Drive. Both the motorcycle and driver were located just after 2:30 p.m.

At this time, no further information is known about those involved in the crash.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.