The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road sometime before 6:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northeast side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department.

The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road sometime before 6:30 p.m, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO and JFRD did not release any additional information.

Be cautious of building traffic in the area.