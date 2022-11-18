Police: Man dead after being hit by car on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a traffic crash on Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Around 9:20 p.m., a man was walking in the middle of the roadway near 9300 block of Atlantic Boulevard. A silver Mercedes was driving west on Atlantic Boulevard when the car hit the man.
The victim, who investigators say was in his fifties, was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The man and woman who were riding in the car were uninjured. They both stayed on the scene and cooperated with detectives.
This crash marks the 151st traffic fatality in Duval County in 2022, police said.