JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a traffic crash on the Westside involving a flipped trash truck, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Monday on I-10 westbound at the Lane Ave exit.

The crash involves a fuel leak and the hazmat team is also responding, JFRD says.