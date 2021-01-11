FHP: Jacksonville school bus crashes into 'numerous' trees, children uninjured

The bus had three adults and four children on board. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was uninjured, FHP says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four students onboard a school bus that crashed into "numerous trees" Monday morning are uninjured, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

However, troopers say the bus driver did suffer minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The FHP says around 8 a.m., a Durham School Bus with three adults and four children was traveling on Interstate 295 north at Interstate 95 when it was involved in a single vehicle crash.

The school bus left the roadway and entered the right shoulder, the report says. The school bus continued to travel westward in the grass before sideswiping a tree and then coming to a final rest, colliding with "numerous standing trees" according to FHP.

Troopers say the school bus was taking the children to the Mandarin Oaks and Crown Point schools.