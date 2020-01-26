FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two fatal crashes were reported on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Sunday with at least three people believed to have been killed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

One crash was reported just before 2:45 p.m. on I-95 Northbound near mile marker 289 where an RV crashed into a treeline, killing two people, FHP said. The FHP crash map says traffic is being diverted at US-1.

At 12:20 p.m., FHP responded to a five-vehicle crash at mile marker 290. One person was confirmed dead and multiple people were taken to a local hospital. All lanes were blocked but have since reopened as of 5:55 p.m., according to the FHP crash map.