Timothy Hall Jr. died in a crash on I-295 Sunday. His mother says he'd celebrated his 19th birthday just days before.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 19-year-old former Raines High School football player says he died just days after celebrating his birthday.

Timothy Hall Jr. was loved by many. His mother said on Facebook that he was "the family adhesive."

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report, the vehicle ended up on the right shoulder and hit several light poles, landing on its side.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

Multiple good Samaritans attempted to render CPR, but his injuries were ultimately fatal.