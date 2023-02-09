Child hit by car in Clay County while trying to board school bus

A child was hit by a car in Clay County while trying to cross the road. They were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to officials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was hit by a car in Clay County while trying to cross the road, according to officials. They were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

The student was attempting to cross the road to get on their school bus when they were hit by a passing car, the Clay County District Schools said. They were not hit by the school bus. Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

The extent of the child's injuries is unknown, at this time.