Driver gets over $1,000 speeding ticket for going 124 mph on St. Johns County road

The driver who received the traffic citation faces a mandatory court appearance where a judge may review their driving privileges in Florida, according to deputies.

A driver received a $1,106 traffic citation Wednesday morning after going 124 mph on a St. Johns County road, according to deputies.

Deputies said as the community begins to reopen and traffic congestion returns to the roads they wanted to remind drivers to drive safely.

The driver who received the traffic citation faces a mandatory court appearance where a judge may review their driving privileges in Florida, according to deputies.

"Not to mention what this will do to insurance premiums!" the Facebook post by the SJC Sheriff's Office said.