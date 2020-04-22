The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting that all of San Juan Avenue in the Lakeshore area is blocked due to reported boat fire Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred sometime around 2 p.m. and is causing significant delays in the area.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update when more information becomes available.

RELATED: Trump immigration ban halts green cards, not temporary visas

RELATED: Will social distancing bring a better sea turtle nesting season?

RELATED: 911 officer dies in Camden County crash, leaving behind young daughter