Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with pickup truck in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck while riding a bike in Union County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the 45-year-old bicyclist was traveling south on SW 3rd St., as the pickup truck was traveling west on State Road-100. The bicyclist pulled out from SW 3rd St. and into the path of the pickup truck.