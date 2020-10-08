x
Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with pickup truck in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck while riding a bike in Union County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

FHP said the 45-year-old bicyclist was traveling south on SW 3rd St., as the pickup truck was traveling west on State Road-100. The bicyclist pulled out from SW 3rd St. and into the path of the pickup truck. 

The bicyclist was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt. The roadway was closed as troopers investigated the crash.