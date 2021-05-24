JSO: Speed played role in crash that took teen's life on Monument Road

The crash happened on Monument Road near Cobblestone Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old is dead and another teen was injured after a crash Monday evening on Monument Road near Cobblestone Parkway in Jacksonville.

The crash happened at about 5:07 p.m. when an orange Nissan 350Z driven by a 16-year-old male collided head-on with a GMC Denali driven by an adult male, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. After the crash, the Nissan reportedly rolled twice before finally coming to a rest against a fence.

The 16-year-old driver of the Nissan was injured in the crash but is expected to survive. His passenger, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the GMC was not injured in the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. However, it is unclear if the 17-year-old who died in the crash was wearing his seatbelt prior to the crash.

Witnesses told police the Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed and was driving erratically in the area prior to the crash, JSO said. Investigators believe the Nissan's speed made the driver lose control of the vehicle and hit the oncoming truck.

Witnesses also told police the Nissan was spinning its tires inside Ed Austin Park.

JSO said several witnesses to the crash immediately tried to help those involved, including taking care of the teenager driving the Nissan.

There is no indication that alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Police said the crash is an example of the importance of responsible driving, particularly by teenagers.