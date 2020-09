I-95 South will be closed down to one lane at Lem Turner Road for the next few hours.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two people are dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on the Interstate 95 southbound off-ramp at Lem Turner Road Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the deadly crash also resulted in a fuel leak and HAZMAT was called to the scene.

I-95 South will be closed down to one lane at Lem Turner Road for the next few hours, according to first responders. I-95 South remains closed as of 10:30 p.m.