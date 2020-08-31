Dozens of firefighters battle commercial building fire in Mixon Town area

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department says one firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Dozens of firefighters worked for hours to battle flames at a commercial building in Jacksonville's Mixon Town area Monday morning.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Crews were first called to the W.W. Gay company in the 500 block of Stockton Street around 1:30 a.m., JFRD said. When they got there, they could see heavy smoke pouring through the roof.

More than 60 firefighters were working to extinguish the fire, which was located in the ceiling of one of the buildings that houses warehouse space and office space, JFRD said. the building was closed when the flames broke out.

As of 7 a.m., JFRD crews were still on scene working to put out hot spots, but the fire was called under control. According to a First Coast News crew on the scene, smoke could still be smelled in the air and smoke was still visible in the air, along with two large ladders from two JFRD engines still working at the scene.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was also on the scene working to control traffic. Police tape had parts of Stockton Street blocked off, going up to the Interstate 10 intersection on ramp to get onto the highway.

First Coast News' Renata Di Gregorio urged all drivers along I-10 to be safe. "Be careful not to be distracted if you are driving on I-10 right above where this fire is," she tweeted.

According to its website, W.W. Gay is a general contracting company that specializes in the engineering, design, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration, commercial HVAC and mechanical systems.