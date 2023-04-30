19-year-old killed in head-on crash on Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash on Sunday morning in Duval County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Two cars were driving on SR-15, one traveling southbound while the other was traveling northbound, according to the crash report. A sedan driven by a 26-year-old man crossed the median and entered the northbound travel lanes. The sedan smashed head-on into a sedan driven by a 19-year-old man.
The 19-year-old driver was killed in the crash, according to FHP. The passenger in the second car, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver and passenger in the first car also had minor injuries.
It is unknown why the first car crossed the median, at this time.