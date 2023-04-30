19-year-old killed in head-on crash on Southside Boulevard

The 19-year-old driver was killed in the crash, according to FHP.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash on Sunday morning in Duval County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two cars were driving on SR-15, one traveling southbound while the other was traveling northbound, according to the crash report. A sedan driven by a 26-year-old man crossed the median and entered the northbound travel lanes. The sedan smashed head-on into a sedan driven by a 19-year-old man.

The 19-year-old driver was killed in the crash, according to FHP. The passenger in the second car, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver and passenger in the first car also had minor injuries.