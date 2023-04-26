Watch Live: Crash on I-95 in St. Johns County closes multiple lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple lanes are closed on I-95 in St. Johns County after a crash near World Golf Village.
Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:26 p.m. near mile marker 327, which is several miles north of International Golf Parkway.
Troopers say all northbound lanes are blocked.
FHP says the crash involves two semi-trucks that collided. One of them overturned and the tractor disconnected from the trailer. There are no life-threatening injuries being reported.
Officials report an extensive amount of debris, and as a result, northbound traffic is being detoured off at International Golf Parkway toward US-1.
Watch Live: